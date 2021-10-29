Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 241.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $125.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

