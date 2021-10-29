Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

