Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

