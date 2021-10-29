Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $677.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.