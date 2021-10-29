Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Up 4.3%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €187.00 ($220.00) and last traded at €186.40 ($219.29). 28,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €178.80 ($210.35).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.44 ($160.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €201.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €180.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

