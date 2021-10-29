Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$107.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

