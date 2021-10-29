HashNet BitEco 24-Hour Volume Reaches $224.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $8,602.54 and $224.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00227859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

