Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $119.98 million and $2.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00013043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,291.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.10 or 0.07094261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.59 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.81 or 0.00951682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00086228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.73 or 0.00429804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00264951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00226609 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,767,595 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

