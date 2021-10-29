Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 507 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

