Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

