Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96.

