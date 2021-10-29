Haverford Trust Co. Invests $713,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.45.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $615.41 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $620.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

