Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 688,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,776. The company has a market cap of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

