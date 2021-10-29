Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,707. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $777.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

