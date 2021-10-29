Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) fell 5.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.14. 511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 575,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.