Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) fell 5.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.14. 511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 575,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.
Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
