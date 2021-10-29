Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones Sells 16,222 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $6,752,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

