Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones Sells 16,222 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.
- On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $6,752,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
