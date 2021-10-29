HC Wainwright Trims DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Target Price to $18.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $106,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

