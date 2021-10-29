HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $298.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.