HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $290.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.05.

HCA stock opened at $250.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

