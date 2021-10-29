Head-To-Head Comparison: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

This table compares The Travelers Companies and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10% American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65%

This table compares The Travelers Companies and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.24 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.42 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.17 -$5.94 billion $2.52 23.77

The Travelers Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Travelers Companies and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27 American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36

The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus price target of $161.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $52.73, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than American International Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats American International Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.