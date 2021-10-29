Head to Head Contrast: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) vs. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 6.36 -$72.11 million ($1.80) -0.86 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.43 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.57

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 421.51%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.37%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -117.68% -336.43% -80.54% Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Cidara Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

