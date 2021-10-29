Head to Head Contrast: Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Preformed Line Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Preformed Line Products $466.45 million 0.73 $29.80 million N/A N/A

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A Preformed Line Products 6.38% 10.87% 6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and Preformed Line Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roth CH Acquisition III currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Roth CH Acquisition III’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roth CH Acquisition III is more favorable than Preformed Line Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co. engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The PLP-USA segment involves in manufacturing traditional products primarily supporting domestic energy, telecommunications, and solar products. The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific segments focuses on supporting energy, telecommunications, data communication, and solar products in each respective geographical region. The company was founded by Thomas F. Peterson in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

