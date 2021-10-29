HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 292.7% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHR traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 122,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

