Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Health Catalyst worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.