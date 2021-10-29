Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.37.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock worth $8,100,587. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $10,890,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.