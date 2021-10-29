HelloGold Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $322,634.75 and $1.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

