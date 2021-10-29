Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.