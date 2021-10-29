Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 806,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,555. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

