Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 80,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73.

Hertz Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

