Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTZZ opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Hertz Global has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

