Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heska worth $149,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $226.66 on Friday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $110.90 and a one year high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,192.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

