Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $75.97 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

