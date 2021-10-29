HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

