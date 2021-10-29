HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HLS stock opened at C$19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$618.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.94%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

