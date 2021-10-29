HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $23.44. HMN Financial shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 3,654 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $108.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

