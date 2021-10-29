Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG stock opened at C$40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$22.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.23.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.