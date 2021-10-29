HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Up 113.8% in October

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$13.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HMSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

