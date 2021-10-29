Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.56. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

