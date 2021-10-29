Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 142,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,569. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

