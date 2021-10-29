Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $118.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. 25,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,741. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.