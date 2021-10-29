Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

