Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $20.97. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 40,226 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

