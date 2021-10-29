Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives $11.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price target on Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$12.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

