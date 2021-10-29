HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 439.95 ($5.75) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.22. The company has a market capitalization of £89.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.