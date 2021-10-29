HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.75) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £89.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

