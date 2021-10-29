HSBC’s (HSBC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBC. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. HSBC has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

