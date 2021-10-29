HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.22). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 39,876,804 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock has a market cap of £125.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

