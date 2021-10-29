Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,901% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

