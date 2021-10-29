Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,901% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
