Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 41,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -644.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

