HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,793. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. HUYA has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUYA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

